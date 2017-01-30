No swimsuit, no problem! Kourtney Kardashian went nude for her latest Snapchat post, and shared a photo of herself skinny dipping.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a glimpse of her cheeky side with the image, taken from behind, in which she’s is slipping into the water for a late night swim.



“GODDESS,” she captioned the photo that was posted on Sunday, January 29.



Kardashian, 37, is vacationing in Costa Rica with her family and her ex Scott Disick.



GODDESS 🌚 #kourtneykardashian A photo posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

On Friday, January 27, he proudly shared a picture of his baby mamma wearing a revealing swimsuit, while adjusting their four-year-old daughter, Penelope’s headphones.



Kardashian, who also shares sons, Mason, six, and Reign, two, with Disick, flaunted her fabulous body in a white bikini, during their getaway too.



Mom A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

She treated her 52 million followers to a black and white photo of her wearing the revealing two piece.



Island ting. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:33am PST

Kardashian is joined in Central America by sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



