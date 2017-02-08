Lady Gaga is hitting back at body shaming trolls who criticized her figure during her Super Bowl halftime show.

The “Bad Romance” singer, 30, was on the receiving end of some very nasty comments about her stomach following her epic performance.



But she was determined not to let the negativity get to her, and on Tuesday, February 7 she took to Instagram to combat the comments.



“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she captioned a photo of her performing at the sporting event. “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.”



Despite her incredible show, some people chose to focus on her body instead, and when she whipped off her Versace bodysuit and strutted her stuff in a pair of tiny, silver hot pants and football pads, her fabulous figure came under fire.

But Gaga’s ‘little monsters’ weren’t going to let the cruel trolls get away with their antics and leapt to her defense, slamming them for slaying her body.



AND not being ashamed about having a bit of stomach fat, like every NORMAL HUMAN BEING! @ladygaga earned some real respect from me tonight. — Nicole L (@xTheNameIsNikki) February 6, 2017

People are saying @ladygaga has a gut?! 🙄 Well if that's a gut I'd like to have one please. Her stomach looks amazing 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/QPSAEJqI00 — Brooke KNIX (@KNIXBrooke) February 6, 2017

Shoutout to lady gaga's stomach roll for showing girls that you don't need to have a perfect body to absolutely kill it 💅🏻✨ — Erin Moore (@erin_m24) February 6, 2017

Are people actually fat-shaming @ladygaga ??



I'd give my right arm to have that 'gut' of hers🔥#SuperBowl — Nat...x (@Utterz5) February 7, 2017

Many fans also thanked Gaga for proudly displaying her “less than perfect” stomach.



More than 117 million viewers tuned in to watch her 13-minute halftime show.



