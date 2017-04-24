Lea Michele Shares Sultry Topless Selfie From Her Bed

Did she wake up like this? Lea Michele shared an intimate snap with her 4 million–plus Instagram followers Sunday, April 23. The Scream Queens star took a selfie from her bed, apparently topless but in full makeup. “Bed series,” she captioned the shot, taken during a multiday trip to London.

The Glee alum, 30, isn’t shy about sharing her form. She kicked off 2017 with a nude Instagram and has posted other “bed series” entries in New York City and the morning of the Grammys in L.A.

And the singer-actress has every right to feel proud of her shape. Due to her dedication to SoulCycle sessions (where she jokes she’s often in the back row singing at the top of her lungs), hiking and hot Pilates, “I’m in the best shape of my life,” she recently shared with Us Weekly.

Continued the star, “It’s obviously how I look, but also how I feel. And I just felt the best this year with the most excitement about trying new things. And that to me just really makes me feel like, yeah, best shape of my life on the inside and out.”

A dedication to healthy eating helps too. “I’ve never had fast food in my life,” Michele recently confessed. “It’s just not what I gravitate to.”

Instead she reaches for smashed avocado on gluten-free bread for breakfast, “a big, colorful, delicious” salad with grilled chicken for lunch and fish for dinner.

And when she wants to indulge in a treat, pizza is a go-to. Explains Michele, “I do eat healthy, but I also love to treat myself.”



