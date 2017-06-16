Lena Dunham Goes Nearly Nude in Body-Positive Photo

Lena Dunham shared a body-positive message to her fans on Thursday, June 15, which was accompanied with a nearly nude photo of herself.

The Girls alum, 31, covered her privates with emojis of pears and a honey pot in the Instagram photo.

"Just wanted to share that one of the reasons @eatingboys has inspired me so much is because of the way she mixes her humor and sexuality. I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn't lovable by others- its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes. I performed the insult so no one else could," Dunham wrote.

"I don't regret any of it - that's my art and that was my truth - but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people's perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004," she continued. "Love it all."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Dunham, who had suffered for years from endometriosis, was flooded with several positive notes in the comments section, including one from fellow actress Busy Philipps.

"This is really cool and beautiful and I adore this post and also you," Philipps, 37, wrote. "And I'm saying it publicly but also I'm gonna text you privately."

