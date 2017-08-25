David LaChapelle

Baring it all. Miley Cyrus flaunted her fit physique while posing almost completely nude for the cover of David Chapelle’s new coffee table book, Lost + Found.

The 25-year-old singer sported bright, neon-colored wings and long green nails, embodying a fairy-like figurine. Although she appears to be entirely undressed, Cyrus stunned in a very sheer bodysuit adorned with clusters of pink Swarovski crystals placed strategically across her body. The former Disney star showed off her muscular arms and slim frame as she stood on a tree branch embellished with radiant flowers.

To complete the look, the “Malibu” crooner, who released the music video for the title track off of her upcoming album Younger Now on August 18, glowed in fluorescent makeup and rocked loose blonde curls. She bore a simple yet sweet look on her face and held her purple-painted lips slightly ajar.

In addition to the stunning image of the “We Can’t Stop” songstress, Lost + Found contains more than 150 previously unpublished photos of Hollywood’s finest, including Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, Hillary Clinton, Amber Rose, Naomi Campbell, Lady Gaga, Kanye West and Michael Jackson, among many others.



Being LaChapelle’s first publication in the last 10 years, the volume pays tribute to the renowned photographer’s successful career and details his rise to fame.

Priced at $69.99, Lost + Found is now available for pre-order and hits shelves on Friday, December 1. The “Adore You” artist’s fifth studio album, Younger Now, drops on Saturday, September 29.

