Oprah Winfrey opened up about her continuous struggle with weight loss in a new interview with The New York Times Magazine on Wednesday, August 2.

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

“For your heart to pump, pump, pump, pump, it needs the least amount of weight possible to do that. So all of the people who are saying, ‘Oh, I need to accept myself as I am’ — I can’t accept myself if I’m over 200 pounds, because it’s too much work on my heart,” the magazine mogul, 63, told the outlet. “It causes high blood pressure for me. It puts me at risk for diabetes, because I have diabetes in my family.”

The Weight Watchers representative, who lost over 40 pounds since joining the company in 2015, clarified her comments by promoting a healthy lifestyle. “This whole P.C. about accepting yourself as you are — you should, 100 percent,” she said, while explaining that she holds herself accountable through Weight Watchers’ point system. “It’s a mechanism to keep myself on track that brings a level of consciousness and awareness to my eating. It actually is, for me, mindful eating, because the points are so ingrained now.”

Winfrey continued to explain that she doesn’t care if she is ever skinny again, so long as she is in control over her body and her diet.

“Yesterday, I was in the gym working on my triceps and I was thinking, just as I did the 50-pound pulldown, I am going to be in better shape by the end of the year than I’ve ever been in my life,” the Greenleaf producer gushed to Us Weekly exclusively in 2016. “I just really smiled at the notion. Wow, what a thing.”

