What a legacy. Orlando Bloom has a good sense of humor about those naked paddleboarding pics with Katy Perry that nearly broke the internet last summer. The actor, 40, joked about the revealing shots during an interview with Nick Grimshaw's BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Wednesday, April 26.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who was famously photographed paddleboarding naked with now-ex Perry while on vacation in Sardinia in August 2016, jokingly said that he feels bad for his son, Flynn.

“My poor son! He's got a lot to live up to,” the actor joked. “I broke the internet.”

AKM-GSI

Bloom, who shares 6-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, previously explained that he had no idea he was going to be photographed in the buff.

“It was extremely surprising,” he told Elle magazine at the time. “I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen.”

Perry and Bloom called it quits in March

