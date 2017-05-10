Peta Murgatroyd talked candidly about her first pregnancy in a new interview with Fit Pregnancy and Baby. The cover girl, who shares the spotlight with her son Shai, opened up about her weight gain and planning a wedding with fiance Maksim Chmerkovskiy.



Silja Magg/Fit Pregnancy

“I still looked five months pregnant right after I gave birth,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, who gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy and said that her butt “got 10 times bigger,” shared with the mag. “A friend who came to the hospital said, ‘Oh, you sure there’s not another one in there?’ I laughed, then went into the bathroom and cried. I’d just had this beautiful kid. I was high on life. That was a joke that I didn’t need to hear. Back home, I didn’t recognize my body. I had massive DDD boobs. It was overwhelming. So I posted a selfie on Instagram as a way to reach out to other women. I’m a dancer who is usually pretty damn fit, and I looked like a different person. Now I know you have to give yourself time.”

Silja Magg/Fit Pregnancy

Murgatroyd returned to work — and to those itty bitty DWTS ensembles — shortly after giving birth, which was another testament to her confidence.

“I still had 20 to 25 extra pounds on me. It was tough. But now, even with 10 pounds to go, I feel good,” she added. “I want to show women you should be proud of where you are. Don’t always look into the future, or you’ll miss the now. That said, I’d love to have my pre-baby boobs back by my wedding day!”



Silja Magg/Fit Pregnancy

The dancing pro, who has been engaged to Chmerkovskiy since December 2015, is now focusing on planning her wedding to the fellow DWTS pro. The reality star told the magazine that they’ll be tying the knot next month in Long Island.

Silja Magg/Fit Pregnancy

"We know we're together forever,” the new mom gushed of her soon-to-be husband. "Shai is the basis of our love, and we're just so happy."

