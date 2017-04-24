Saddle up! Sofia Vergara posted a ridiculous video of herself attempting to ride an inflatable bull and somehow she still managed to look amazing!

The Modern Family stunner showed off her silly side and her sensational figure in an Instagram post in which she’s fooling around in a swimming pool.

But rather than simply posing for a sultry swimsuit snap, Vergara, documented her hilarious attempts to clamber onboard a giant pool toy.

With her arms flailing and her long hair getting completely drenched, the Colombian actress threw herself into every attempt, as she fell off time and time again.

Im getting very good at it😂🐃 #Ihaveallsummer😒 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

“Im getting very good at it😂,”she captioned the video. “🐃 #Ihaveallsummer😒”

Vergara then shared a swimsuit clad photo of her sitting casually on top of the bull.

Looks like I did it but I didnt😂 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

“Looks like I did it, but I didn’t,” she wrote alongside the picture.

On April 18, the 44-year-old announced she had been cast as a flamenco dancer emoji in the new Emoji Movie.



