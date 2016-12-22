Tiger Woods Credit: Courtesy of Tiger Woods/Twitter

We’re not entirely sure what’s going on here but we’ll take it. Tiger Woods posted a shirtless photo of himself on Twitter on Thursday, December 22. In the snap, the former golf pro wears a pair of sunglasses with a white wig and black baseball cap. The athlete also seemingly dyed his goatee white.

“Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! - TW” Woods tweeted along with the photo, which he also posted to Instagram.



His followers were left both entertained and confused. One person on Twitter joked: “Me: Could 2016 get any worse? Tiger Woods: hold my shirt,” while another added: “All I want for Christmas is to unsee that Tiger Woods picture.”



Others joked that Woods may have accidentally tweeted out the image. “I feel like this wasn’t intended for public consumption,” a Twitter user teased.



The golf icon, 40, is the dad of kids Sam, 9, and Charlie, 7, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The pair split after Woods’ explosive serial cheating was exposed in 2009. Woods shared during an October interview with Stephen Colbert that they’re now happily coparenting.



“She’s been one of my best friends and I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me back and forth,” he explained of his ex. “We communicate so much better now, it’s incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on, but it’s been incredible to have a best friend like that.”



Woods was most recently linked to professional skier Lindsey Vonn.

Read the best reactions to #MacDaddySanta below:

@TigerWoods It's not Christmas until Tiger Woods' nipples show up in your timeline. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 22, 2016

Me: could 2016 get any worse

Tiger Woods: hold my shirt — Andy Cole (@AndyCole84) December 22, 2016

.@TigerWoods who is this taking the picture? Why didn't they stop this? pic.twitter.com/nv7h7tlNHI — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) December 22, 2016

My entire timeline is a shirtless Tiger Woods. I love the Internet. — chaps (@UncleChaps) December 22, 2016

Keep that in the drafts folder @TigerWoods — Scott Johnson (@_scottjohnson) December 22, 2016

@TigerWoods I'm not sure "Shirtless hairy nipple Santa" is for kids Tiger. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 22, 2016

@TigerWoods I feel like this wasn’t intended for public consumption. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 22, 2016

@TigerWoods - You had to include the nips? No way to crop from the neck up? 😳😳 — Brett Kostoff (@kostoff2) December 22, 2016

@TigerWoods needs to fire his publicist. — Ashlee Nicole Tamez (@AshleeNicoleT) December 22, 2016

@TigerWoods Please, never share what you do for Easter... — Jonathan Walker (@walkjrw) December 22, 2016





