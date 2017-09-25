Time flies! Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo celebrated their daughter Dusty Rose's first birthday with a fun-filled party on Sunday, September 24.

The Victoria's Secret model, 28, shared an adorable Instagram photo of herself and the Maroon 5 frontman, 38, posing in front of three massive, colorful, unicorn-shaped balloons. "We made it once around the sun.... @adamlevine Not sure who enjoyed these wise old unicorns more, me or the kids," she captioned the post.

Dusty officially turned 1 on Thursday, September 21. In honor of the big day, Prinsloo posted a cute picture of her little girl rocking a denim vest and a rainbow tutu over a pink onesie. "Birthday girl," she wrote.



Courtesy Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

Levine and Prinsloo have had plenty to celebrate as of late. They commemorated their third wedding anniversary in July and announced earlier this month that they are expecting their second child together.

"ROUND 2," the Namibia, Africa, native wrote on Instagram on September 13 alongside a photo of herself showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini.



Levine opened up about his family at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February. "I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world," he gushed at the time. "I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most, and so I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all."



The "What Lovers Do" crooner and Prinsloo have candidly spoken about their desire to have a large brood. "I've always wanted a family since I was a little girl. ... I'm an only child so I wanted, like, 10 kids," she told Net-a-Porter in 2014. Later that year, Levine echoed to KIIS FM: "I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible."

