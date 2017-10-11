Nothing but love! Adrienne Bailon has had her fair share of ups and downs with the Kardashian family through the years, but she's overjoyed about Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy news.

"I'm thrilled, super thrilled," the Real cohost, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Cinefashion Film Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 8. "Khloé has incredible maternal instincts. She's just a kind, loving person and I think that's what a child needs, lots of love, and she's got it to give."

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

As previously reported, Bailon (who dated Rob Kardashian from 2007 to 2009) is also excited about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy. "I think that she's very mature for her age and I think that they know what's best for them," she told Us at the event.

Us Weekly broke the news in late September that Khloé, 33, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson. The announcement came just six days after it was revealed that Jenner, 20, is also expecting her first bundle of joy with her beau, rapper Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have yet to publicly confirm the news.



Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, have another little one on the way too. "We're having a baby!" she gushed in a recent teaser for season 14 of KUWTK. Multiple sources confirmed to Us that the couple — who are already the parents of daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 22 months — are expecting a baby girl via surrogate.



