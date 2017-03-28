Something's cooking ... A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Another baby for Bar! Bar Refaeli is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Adi Ezra. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, 31, revealed the news with a baby bump selfie on Tuesday, March 28.

"Something's cooking…" she captioned an Instagram photo of her bare belly.

Refaeli and businessman Ezra, 42, welcomed their daughter, Liv, now 7 months, on August 11. She was born at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, and weighed in at 7 pounds.

The Israeli stunner, who dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2011, married Ezra in September 2015. She opened up about wanting a big family during an interview with Hello! Fashion Monthly that June.

"I think this will be a decade of family...I come from a family of four children," she said at the time. "A lot of mums could read this and think, 'Yeah, try having one first.' Hopefully, I'll have a big family, but I’ll take it one by one."

