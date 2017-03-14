Hold up! Beyoncé, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, shared a series of stunning baby bump photos on her website on Monday, March 13, and some fans believe the pictures may hold a clue to the sex of her babies.

In the shots, which were taken the night of her stepfather Richard Larson's birthday dinner, the 22-time Grammy winner dons a velvet black dress, knee-high suede boots and a honeycomb choker. She accessorized the look with a pair of round, silver earrings, a piece of statement jewelry that set the Beyhive abuzz.



Courtesy Beyonce

Many diehard fans noticed that the earrings were the same ones Beyoncé, 35, wore in the music video for her 2008 hit "If I Were a Boy," causing some people to wonder if the singer was trying to send a subtle message about the sex of her soon-to-be little bundles of joy. (And let's be honest, Beyoncé isn't one to repeat accessories, so this theory may not be too far-fetched!)

"Beyoncé is wearing the If I Were a Boy earrings again... does this mean she's having twin boys??" one Twitter user wondered, sharing side-by-side photos of the earrings then and now. Another fan took the speculation a step further, tweeting, "Earrings from If I Were A Boy video, still rocking emerald. Beyoncé is having twin boys and is due in May."

The "Formation" entertainer is certainly no stranger to dropping subtle hints on social media. One of the most memorable examples was when she posted several lemon-themed photos last year ahead of the release of her surprise visual album Lemonade.

Beyoncé, who is also mom of 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, nearly broke the internet in February when she announced her second pregnancy. In the Instagram photo she shared at the time, she bared her pregnant belly in a maroon bra with pink bows and blue silk panties, which, at the time, led fans to wonder if she's expecting a girl and a boy.

Tell Us: Do you think Beyoncé is expecting two sons?



