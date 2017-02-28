Beyoncé, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, shared a series of stunning new pregnancy photos on her website on Tuesday, February 28.

The pictures were taken the night the pop superstar, 35, and the "99 Problems" rapper, 47, attended the Weinstein Company's pre-Oscars party. At the annual dinner, which was held at the Montage in Beverly Hills on Saturday, February 25, Beyoncé looked beautiful in a body-hugging teal dress, which she accessorized with a statement necklace and matching bracelets by Coomi. She wore her honey locks in loose waves.

In the new shots, the "Formation" singer cradles her baby bump as she strikes a pose for the camera. Some of the colorful images focus on Beyoncé's bedazzled jewels, while a black-and-white photo shows the star touching up her makeup in a mirror.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Beyoncé and Jay Z arrived at the pre-Oscars bash as Corbin Bleu, Cynthia Erivo and Chris Jackson were wrapping up a performance of songs from the upcoming film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical In the Heights. Host Harvey Weinstein called for the trio to restart the performance so that the power couple could see the entire set.

The 20-time Grammy winner, who is already mom of 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, shocked fans when she announced on Instagram on February 1 that she is expecting two bundles of joy. "We would like to share our love and happiness," she captioned a picture of herself holding her belly. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."



Days later, Beyoncé delivered an elaborate performance of her Lemonade songs "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" at the 2017 Grammy Awards, marking her first public appearance since her pregnancy announcement. She was also scheduled to headline Coachella this year, but had to postpone the gig until 2018 on the "advice of her doctors," the music festival announced.

