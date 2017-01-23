Looking forward to the future. Blake Lively took to Instagram on Sunday, January 22, to tells fans that she joined this weekend’s Women’s March in New York City for her loved ones, especially her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ two daughters, James, 2, and Inez, 3 months.



“I marched for my daughters, for my friends, for strangers, for myself, for Phoebe here in this picture who I met as she motivated everyone she came across,” the 29-year-old actress captioned a photo of herself and a young girl participating in the protest on Saturday. “My march wasn't driven by hate.”



She continued: “It was rooted in a very simple fact-- we are all equal. I believe everyone can agree on that. Thank you to everyone who marched all over the world. I felt so hopeful and deeply grateful. #whyimarch”



That same day, Lively was joined by her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Amber Tamblyn. The pregnant Joan of Arcadia alum caught up with Lively as they walked with a huge group of demonstrators toward Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

“Sister #2 located in NYC march! #womensmarchnyc,” Tamblyn, 33, captioned selfie of the pair. Just hours before, the busy mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with husband David Cross, met up with her other Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar America Ferrera at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. Their other Sisterhood costar Alexis Bledel was not part of the day.

“Sister for life. For real. Forever,” Tamblyn wrote alongside a selfie of herself and Ferrera, 32 — a chair for the Women’s March on Washington — snuggling up to each other, using the hashtag “#womensmarch.”



The Women’s Marches in NYC and D.C. were just two of the many protests that occurred around the globe on January 21. The demonstrations were organized in response to President Donald Trump, his plan to defund Planned Parenthood and his former remarks about grabbing women by their genitals without permission, among other reasons. Marches took place one day after his inauguration across the U.S. and in other countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Egypt.

POTUS, 70 — who lost the popular vote by more than 3 million to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton — took to Twitter on Sunday morning to address the protests. “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!” he wrote. “Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.”



He added in a subsequent tweet: “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.”



