Spring is here! Beyoncé shared a series of sweet photos with her daughter, Blue Ivy, on her website on Sunday, April 23, from their family's Easter celebration last week.



Beyonce.com

Blue, 5, looked adorable in a short white dress, a floral blazer and pink shoes, paired with a bunny ears headband. The 35-year-old pop superstar, who is pregnant with twins, showed off her baby bump in a long, formfitting white dress and platform sandals. The mother-daughter duo wore their hair in matching braids.



Beyonce.com

For one particularly cute shot, Blue kissed her mother's growing belly. In another, she put her hand on her hip and served some major attitude while Beyoncé put a peace sign above her own head, giving herself bunny ears.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

The "Formation" singer, who also shared the photos in an Instagram slideshow set to Bill Withers' song "Lovely Day," celebrated Easter with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. In one of the pictures, the trio posed with the Easter Bunny, Blue and Rowland's 2-year-old son, Titan, whom she shares with husband Tim Witherspoon.

Beyonce.com

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, announced in February that they're expecting twins later this year. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," the "Sorry" songstress gushed on Instagram.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!