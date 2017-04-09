Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Welcome First Child

Congratulations are in order! Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, have welcomed their first child together, Us Weekly confirms.



The Oscar nominee, 42, and the Russian supermodel, 31, quietly welcomed their bundle of joy earlier this month, a source tells Us. This is the first child for the couple, who started dating in April 2015 and went public with their relationship last year. Shayk was most recently spotted out shopping on March 30.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images For L'Oreal)

Us confirmed last November that Shayk was expecting, shortly after she debuted a tiny baby bump at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, where she partially concealed her stomach in a beaded and fringed red top.

Splash News

The model sparked engagement rumors last December when she stepped out in Los Angeles with a stunning emerald ring on her left hand.



"Irina is smart and mature. They have a great connection," a source previously told Us of the couple's romance. "Bradley needs a girl who can keep up with him."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!