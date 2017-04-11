It's a girl! Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk welcomed a daughter named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper on March 21, according to a birth certificate obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Us Weekly confirmed over the weekend that the Russian supermodel, 31, quietly gave birth to the couple's first child in late March, though the baby's name and sex had yet to be revealed.



James Devaney/GC Images

The Oscar nominee, 42, and Shayk started dating in April 2015. They didn't go public with their relationship until nearly a year later when they attended the L'Oréal Red Obsession party during Paris Fashion Week.



Us confirmed last November that the 5-foot-10 beauty was expecting a little bundle of joy, shortly after she debuted a baby bump at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris. She concealed her belly with a beaded, fringed red top, which she wore over a maroon lace bra.

"Irina is smart and mature," a source previously told Us of why the pair's romance works. "They have a great connection. Bradley needs a girl who can keep up with him."



