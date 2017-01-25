Following in dad’s footsteps … well, kind of. Bridget Moynahan revealed during a Tuesday, January 24, appearance on Live With Kelly that her and ex Tom Brady’s 9-year-old son, Jack, wants to become an athlete — just not a football player like his father.



Asked by show host Kelly Ripa if her only child would like to become an NFL champ like New England Patriots quarterback Brady, 39, or an actor like his 45-year-old Blue Bloods star mom, Moynahan replied, “I don’t think he wants to be either.”



“I think right now he wants to be a professional soccer player,” she continued. “Though after the Olympics, he’s like, ‘I think I’m gonna win a gold [medal] in swimming!’” the Sex and the City alum continued. “So then it was Michael Phelps. So I think he just likes awards!”



Moynahan — who split from Brady in 2006 and then found out she was pregnant with Jack after he began dating supermodel Gisele Bundchen, now his wife — also spoke about finding love again with husband Andrew Frankel during her interview on Live. As previously reported, the former model married the businessman in a romantic Hamptons, New York, ceremony in October 2015.



“Married life is good!” she told Ripa. “You know, I finally figured it out in my 40s that when it works, it works and, like, there doesn’t have to be drama.”



During a 2011 interview with More magazine, Moynahan shut down rumors of tension with Gisele, whom he wed in 2009 and shares son Benjamin, 7, and daughter Vivian, 4, with.

"I never made a comment about Gisele or Tom publicly," Moynahan said at the time. "I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I'm raising a child, and it's public. My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it's cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love."



