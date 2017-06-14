Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Penny’s not saying a peep! Casey Wilson opened up about her second pregnancy in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, revealing that she and her husband, David Caspe, haven’t shared the gender of their baby-to-be with anyone yet.

“I'm kind of keeping it low for now, but I did find out because I'm a control freak,” Wilson, 36, tells Us. “Everyone always says, 'Oh, we just want to be surprised.' And I say, 'Childhood is a huge surprise! You're going to be surprised alright when a baby is exiting your body. It's a surprise ... [It’s] just between us right now.”

Wilson announced in March that she and Caspe’s son Max, 2, was going to be a big brother. “I think he's as excited as he can be. I'm not sure how much he grasps even though we've told him,” she says. “I think he'll be incredibly sweet.”

Stephen Busken/HomeGoods

The “Bitch Sesh” podcast cohost and Caspe, 38, met on set of their short-lived comedy Happy Endings, which he created, and tied the knot in 2014.





“We started dating after the first season in the summer and so we really kept it so secretive and then when we finally told everyone,” Wilson recalls to Us. “Everyone was like, ‘Of course we knew. Who cares and we’re adults. We’re basically glad you finally found someone!’ That was their attitude to me. It’s not the UN. I don’t think anyone was horrified or it was scandalous!”

Stephen Busken/HomeGoods

Wilson gushes that Caspe is a “wonderful father,” while noting that the couple don’t plan on having more than two children. “This will be the final one,” she says. “I grew up with two siblings and so did my husband and I feel like, for us, and especially for me personally, just with a career, I would be maxed out at two in terms of my threshold.”

She adds: “I'm not a pregnant person that has a glow about them. I absolutely love babies, but I don't love being pregnant.”

While the pair await baby No. 2, the Gone Girl actress has teamed up with HomeGoods to throw a summer backyard bash at her Hollywood Hills home. Wilson loves margaritas (she can’t wait to have one after giving birth!) and always leaves a chair open for Oprah Winfrey at her get-togethers, even though she’s never shown up yet.

“I've never met her. I can only dream. But I keep her in my heart and mind at all my parties,” Wilson jokes. “Michelle Obama has also yet to attend. And I'm not upset about it, they are incredibly busy, but I'm hopeful.”

The Marry Me alum also decorated the gathering with wildflowers and white pots, a nod to Ojai, the town where she got married in California. “I like everything inviting and colorful and warm,” Wilson explains to Us. She adds: “Inside our home the color scheme is a little more muted and neutral but generally, I like to keep it light and fun when we’re having people over so I go for more of the bright pops of color like red, blue and teal. I actually discovered this bright red ice box at HomeGoods and am in love. It’s the little things that make my heart sing.”

