We can still see you, baby! Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 15, to share a sweet snapshot of her nearly 2-month-old son, Watson, dressed a lot like his daddy, Cole DeBoer.

“Hey handsome 💙,” Houska, 25, captioned the pic of her little one clad in camouflage. “@coledeboer”

Hey handsome 💙 @coledeboer A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Mar 15, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

DeBoer — who often rocks camo print on shirts and hats while filming TM2 — could not be more enamored by his mini-me. On February 1, the hunky fitness enthusiast posted a supercute pic of Watson smiling mid-nap. “Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!!” DeBoer wrote alongside the touching ’gram. “It hurts 😍 @chelseahouska”

Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts 😍 @chelseahouska A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

As previously reported, Houska — who is also mom of daughter Aubree, 7, with ex Adam Lind — and DeBoer welcomed Watson on January 25. The 16 and Pregnant alum announced the happy news via social media.

"Welcome to the world, sweet boy," she captioned an Instagram pic of the newborn's hand. Hours later, the South Dakota native, who married DeBoer in October 2016, shared a photo of the infant bundled up in a blanket. "Watson Cole," she wrote, revealing his name.

Though she didn’t know it at the time, Watson is actually a family name in Houska’s lineage. The reality star shared her revelation via Twitter on March 8.

“Found out that my great grandfathers middle name was Watson,” she wrote. “Kinda cool :) I had no idea the name was anywhere in the family!”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.



