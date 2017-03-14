Bring your baby to work day! Supermodel mom Chrissy Teigen posted an adorable photo to Instagram on Monday, March 13, showing her daughter, Luna, on the set of Lip Sync Battle.

Her hubby, John Legend, was sitting on the floor in the snap and smiling at their 11-month-old little girl who looked overjoyed to be watching her mama at work.

“Back on set for #lipsyncbattle season 3B!" Teigen captioned the pic.

The cute snapshot comes in the wake of 31-year-old’s candid confession about her battle with postpartum depression.

Back on set for #lipsyncbattle season 3B! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

She admitted in an emotional Glamour essay that: “I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy. What basically everyone around me — but me — knew up until December was this: I have postpartum depression,” she wrote. “How can I feel this way when everything is so great? I’ve had a hard time coming to terms with that, and I hesitated to even talk about this, as everything becomes such a ‘thing.’”

Headed to Beauty and the Beast! @laurapolko @allanface @monicarosestyle ❤ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

She said “getting out of bed” and even eating took huge amounts of effort. Teigen also said when she returned to host Lip Sync Battle after four months of maternity leave she would “burst into tears” at any given moment.

This diaper is never not blue so don't even start with me A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:32am PST

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner admits she still struggles, but is in a much better place after being diagnosed with PPD.

“I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone. I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody,” she wrote. “But one thing I do know is that — for me — just merely being open about it helps. This has become my open letter.”

