A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Soaking up the culture! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their daughter, Luna, traveled to the Bali region of Indonesia for a family vacation.

The model, 31, and the "Surefire" singer, 38, shared a series of stunning photos from their getaway on Instagram on Saturday, July 15. "We had the most beautiful, wonderful time in Bali," Teigen captioned one shot of herself and Legend dressed in traditional Balinese garb. "Como Shambhala, my body and mind have never felt so clear. Thank you for getting me to move again (first time since I was 8 months pregnant and Luna is ummmm 15 months old) and giving me some much-needed body and nutrition schooling! And thank you for dressing us in your beautiful, traditional ceremonial costumes!"

Teigen concluded her post with her typical witty charm, writing, "And don't worry, everyone. I still love me some .99 two tacos. Balance! #notbeingpaidtosaythis."

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

The Cravings cookbook author also shared an adorable snap with Luna, in which she looked radiant in an intricate gold headdress and a silk gown with her little girl sitting on her lap.



Legend documented the fun-filled trip, too. He shared several cute pictures of his family of three exploring the province while on an extended break from his Darkness and Light world tour. For one shot, he fully embraced life as a first-time father and slipped into a baby carrier with Luna.



The Grammy winner and the Lip Sync Battle cohost married in Italy in September 2013, and welcomed Luna in April 2016.



Last day in Bali! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

Bali A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 7, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!