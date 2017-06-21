Chrissy Teigen is getting real about how expensive it is to freeze your eggs.

The 31-year-old mom of Luna took to Twitter on Monday, June 20, to hilariously share the bill she got for freezing her embryos in 2017.

Damn how's my embryo gonna be in debt before it's even born pic.twitter.com/OCU1dDNWJJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

“Damn how’s my embryo gonna be in debt before it’s even born,” Teigen wrote, alongside a screenshot of an outstanding embryo storage balance due. “PAY YA RENT, embryo!!!”

But call off the bump watch, as the model, who is married to John Legend, quickly clarified to one fan that she’s not currently expecting.

no....storage as in...a freezer. not my uterus. why would i personally charge it rent lol https://t.co/EyGvHAi1kq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

“no....storage as in...a freezer. not my uterus. why would i personally charge it rent lol,” she replied to a Twitter follower who asked if she just announced her pregnancy.

Nearly a year after the April 2016 birth of her daughter, Luna, who was conceived using IVF, Teigen revealed that she had been diagnosed with postpartum depression and anxiety in the March 2017 issue of Glamour.

❤️❤️❤️ laguna! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

The cookbook author has been candid before about her fertility struggles. “We would have had kids five, six years ago if it had happened, but my gosh, it’s been a process,” she told FABLife back in 2015.

“I want a huge family,” the social media star has told Us in the past. “We want a lot of kids.”

