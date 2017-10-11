Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Brooklyn Decker is pregnant and feeling . . . swell.

“I don’t even know where my leg ends and the foot begins anymore,” wrote the Grace and Frankie star in a Tuesday, October 10, Instagram post. The mom of Hank, 2, with husband Andy Roddick, illustrated her dilemma with a photo of her puffed up parts.

I don't even know where the leg ends and the foot begins anymore. A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Decker’s post received more than 200 comments — most of them from her BFF Chrissy Teigen, who channeled a mom-shaming troll.

John Lamparski/WireImage

“Wow gross u need to see a doctor!!!! This isn’t normal” she wrote. “Did u eat tuna???? Pregnant women cannot consume more than 3 tunas a day. Once ur foot gets a taste for the tuna it swells to reject the mercury. This is. Dangerous game u are playing. #dangerous.”

Teigen then suggested that Decker check out her blog “hppt://iamthesmartestmom.blogspot.vzw.blackberry.net/tuna.” Playing along, Decker replied, “@chrissyteigen link broke,” to which the model responded, “thats weird. prob too much traffic.”

Rick Kern/WireImage

Roddick broke the news in July that he and Decker are expecting a baby girl.

“Brook, I don’t know how you juggle it all,” the athlete gushed while being inducted into he International Tennis Hall of Fame. “You hear a lot of guys find it very tough to walk away from professional sports, but you are the reason my personal transition into a quasi-everyday life has been gratifying and full. Hank will someday realize how lucky he is, and our daughter that’s coming will also realize she has the best mother on Earth."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!