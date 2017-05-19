Christina El Moussa Gets New Tattoo in Honor of Her Kids

Christina El Moussa got a new tattoo on Thursday, May 18. The Flip or Flop star had her kids Taylor and Brayden’s birthdates in Roman numerals inked on her forearm.

“Been wanting this for a long time ... no time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames ❤️,” 33-year-old Christina, who shares her kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, captioned a photo of her new tattoo on Instagram.



Christina El Moussa/Instagram

As previously reported, despite their nasty split, Christina and Tarek, 35, are confirmed for a seventh season of their hit HGTV show. In April, the network confirmed to Us that the exes will star in a 20-episode season which is set to premiere on HGTV in December.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

The couple, who married in May 2009, called it quits on their relationship after an explosive fight that was made public in December 2016. Since then, they’ve been successfully coparenting.

“Tarek and I are in a good spot,” Christina told Entertainment Tonight in March. “We have a lot of things that we're working on, cool things coming in the future, so we're just looking forward.”

