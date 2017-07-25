Ciara is being slammed on social media for bringing her 3-month-old daughter, Sienna, on the Mutianyu Great Wall of China toboggan slide.

“I wish I could put into words how fun this was! Going down in the toboggan at the #GreatWallOfChina with my family. @DangeRussWilson Unreal! ❤️,” the “I Bet” singer captioned a video of her family going down the slide on Instagram on Monday, July 24.

I wish I could put into words how fun this was! Going down in the toboggan at the #GreatWallOfChina with my family. @DangeRussWilson Unreal! ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Her followers on both Instagram and Twitter were quick to judge her for potentially jeopardizing her newborn’s safety.

“Has your attention-seeking narcissism as a couple affected your parenting decisions too? This is ridiculous. She's 3 months old,” one person tweeted at the singer.

“Isn’t this too dangerous for a newborn?” another asked. "It may be fun but doing this with an infant to your chest is not smart at all.”

"Honestly not trying to shame Ciara, but this was VERY dangerous,” a third person commented. “What if the thing had malfunctioned? Don't believe people are trying to say she is a dumb parent, but it was a dumb decision, IMO.”

Others defended the mom of two, who tied the knot with Russell Wilson in July 2016. (She and ex Future are the parents of 2-year-old son, Future Jr.)

“I really wish people would think before they speak. Ci and Russ would never put their children in any kind of danger,” a fan commented on the Instagram. “They are going really slow, they control the speed. And the baby is strapped to her mother, in the carrier... So calm down it's not that deep.”

