Twinning! Coco Austin took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 18, to share an adorable photo of herself and her 13-month-old daughter, Chanel, wearing matching swimsuits.



In the pic, the New Jersey-based model, 37 — who welcomed Chanel in December 2015 with husband Ice T — holds her little girl, who is rocking red, ruffled bathing suit bottoms and a navy-and-white polka dot top that coordinate with Austin’s red, white and blue beach ensemble for their family day in Miami.



Courtesy of Coco Austin/Instagram

“Beach babes..lol,” the Ice Loves Coco alum captioned the ’gram. “Kisses to our followers.”



This isn’t the first time Austin and Chanel have sported similar swim apparel. On Monday, January 16, the “Shoe Freak” singer and her toddler spent a day at the pool in nearly identical black-and-blue bikinis.



A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

“Hanging poolside with my girl! #familyvacation,” Austin captioned an Instagram photo. The former video vixen posted two other pictures and wrote: “There’s too much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her.”



Austin recently stepped out of mom mode and treated herself to the hottest beauty trends for Us Weekly Video in our exclusive digital series Out of This World With Coco Austin. She tried out a 24-karat gold leaf facial, endured freezing temperatures for a round of cryotherapy and, yes, she even got vajazzled.



Check it all out in the videos above!



