Courtesy Brad Kearns/Facebook

Australia-based dad Brad Kearns wants parents to put down their phones . . . after they read his blog post.

The 28-year-old, who shares sons Knox, 3, and Finn, 18 months, with wife Sarah, revealed he took a break from social media because it was making him a "s--tty" father.

Kearns began by recalling an afternoon when he was scrolling through his feed “trying to keep up with the world.” Knox appeared in front of him. “I didn’t even notice him at first but he was clearly trying to get my attention,” wrote Kearns. “He was trying to show me one of his cars. I didn’t even look up from my phone when I replied ‘Wow mate that’s a cool one.’” Knox continued to try and get Kearns to engage with him — but with no success.

“Eventually I looked up form my phone and said ‘Daddy’s busy mate, can you go and play with Finn,’” Kearns shared. Knox joined his little brother in the living room but then returned to his dad.

Courtesy Brad Kearns/Facebook

“I hadn’t seen him in two days due to my work hours. He was bored and he missed me. Yet there I was ‘too busy’ to even look up,” wrote Kearns. “And I dismissed him.”

The encounter left Kearns feeling like “s--t.” And that’s when he decided something had to give. “So I went into the other room and asked him to play. His entire face lit up. He said ‘sure’ and scooched over to make room for me next to him,” wrote Kearns. “We played all day and I left my phone on the bench.”

Kearns, who has more than 140,000 Facebook followers, isn’t blogging as much — and he’s OK with that. “Kids don’t give a s--t about the world. All they care about is you being right there with them,” he wrote. “We need to put the phones down when we’re with them.”

