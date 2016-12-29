Meredith is a mom again! Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, have welcomed their third child together, her rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

"Family and baby are all doing great," the rep tells Us.

Pompeo, 47, and Ivery were spotted taking a hike with the newborn in L.A. on Wednesday, December 28. In photos published by The Daily Mail, the music producer is holding the little one in a carrier.

Pompeo and Ivery, who wed in November 2007, are already parents of daughters Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2.



The Old School actress gave birth to Stella in September 2009. In October 2014, Pompeo announced that the couple had welcomed Sienna via surrogate.

Pompeo opened up about the surrogacy process during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that same month. "This is an incredible thing to do with your life, to give the gift of carrying someone's child. I am forever grateful and feel very blessed and grateful to her — she who will remain anonymous," she said at the time. "I was there with her when they inseminated her, and we held hands. I looked into the microscope and I saw the embryo. I saw the baby, and they put it in a thingy, and they inseminated her. And then we held hands, and we prayed, we talked to God, and if she was meant to be. He said he was going to try to help us out, and now we have a gorgeous baby girl."

Back in 2008, while still pregnant with Stella, she talked about how motherhood would be a "huge lifestyle change."

"[Chris and I] enjoy our life so much. We go to Europe and sleep in," she told Allure magazine. "So when I have the baby, I won't feel like we've missed any fun, reckless times together, like staying up all night drinking champagne and having sex until five in the morning and not having to get up until two in the afternoon."

