A mother’s love. Fergie is not ashamed to say she chose to delay the release of her sophomore album, Double Dutchess, to focus on her family after her son was born in 2013. The singer’s fans have been awaiting her return since her solo debut The Dutchess came out 11 years ago, and the follow-up finally hit stores on Friday, September 22.



“I’m not going to sacrifice time with my child,” the “Life Goes On” singer, 42, spoke to EW about her decision to put her solo career on hold to focus on her 4-year-old son, Axl. “That’s just not going to happen. They can keep banging on my door [to release an album], but I’m like, 'I’m with Axl. I’m off the grid! Bye!'"

“Getting pregnant reset me,” Fergie added. “I just got on my game. People wanted me to release it and I was like, ‘It’s good, but I want it to be great.'” The singer was also more involved in the album making process this time around, saying, “I’ve never taken this much responsibility. I’m executive-producing [the album] and I kept wanting to make it better and better. I wanted to strive for greatness.”

Being a working mother took a lot of coordination for the singer: “It’s totally different, even the hours in the studio are different. Everything has to be so masterfully scheduled that it’s crazy.”



Fergie has been going through a lot of changes in her personal life, recently announcing her separation from her husband of eight years, Josh Duhamel, which ultimately affected her creative process.

"There’s a few emotional songs on this album. I mean, I cry in a couple of the videos, so there’s definitely tears that were let out," she exclusively told Us Weekly in an interview on Wednesday, September 20. "Two of the emotional songs are ‘Love is Pain' [and] 'Save it Till the Morning.' Those are ones that I definitely tear up in the video.". "Two of the emotional songs are ‘Love is Pain' [and] 'Save it Till the Morning.' Those are ones that I definitely tear up in the video."



"It went deep," she continued. "A lot of them took very much from autobiographical experiences and the video and visuals got to play with larger than life, movie magic. It’s a lot of hard work."

"So many different subject matters, visuals, experiences," she added. "It was just kind of organically going through whatever I was feeling and just making that happen. Being in the moment."

