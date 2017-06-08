Flipping Out's Jenni Pulos Welcomes Second Child: Find Out Her Name!

She's here! Jenni Pulos and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Nassos, welcomed their second child on Wednesday, June 7.

The Flipping Out star, 44, announced the news via Instagram, and shared photos of the newborn in the hospital.

"Welcome to the world our sweet Georgia Grace Nassos!" she wrote. "Definition of miracle: Noun An extraordinary event manifesting divine intervention in human affairs."

Pulos announced in January that she was expecting. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents of daughter Alianna, 3.

Pulos opened up about motherhood — and gave some helpful mom tips — during an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish in September 2013. "You will not sleep again ever, but it’s worth it. And you’ll probably get peed on, but it’s worth it," she joked at the time.

"Burp cloths [are essential]," she added. "A good grandmother helps. A husband that likes poop helps."

