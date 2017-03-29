Always a jokester. George Clooney opened up about expecting twins with his wife, Amal — and what two baby names she shot down — during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 28.

"My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos," Clooney, 55, joked to Entertainment Tonight. "That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do."

Clooney, of course, co-owns the tequila company Casamigos with his business partner Rande Gerber. The pals often vacation together with the British human rights attorney, 39, and Gerber's wife, Cindy Crawford.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the Suburbicon star and Amal, who tied the knot in September 2014, are expecting twins. "She is doing really great. She is amazing. I don't have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff," Clooney told Extra in a separate interview on Tuesday. "I know swaddling… I know what I'm in for."

The actor is ready for diapers, too. "For me, not for the kids," he cracked.

Last month, Clooney said that the couple are being more "responsible" about their travel plans ahead of her June due date. "We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I won’t go to South Sudan anymore or the Congo; Amal will no longer go to Iraq, and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome," he told Paris Match magazine. "We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England. But as soon as the children go to school, it’ll be necessary to choose where to settle. In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules."

