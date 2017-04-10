All grown up! Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram on Saturday, April 8, to wish her son, Moses, a happy birthday as he turned 11 years old.

"Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time. I love you more than words could ever possibly express. #moses," the Oscar winner, 44, captioned a cute photo of herself and the birthday boy wearing sunglasses.

Paltrow shares Moses and daughter Apple, 12, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin. The former couple called it quits in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage. She announced the split — which she famously called a "conscious uncoupling" — in a post on her lifestyle blog, GOOP.



Since then, the It's All Easy cookbook author and the Coldplay frontman, 40, have remained amicable and continue to coparent their two children. In February, she told InStyle, "To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I'm not his wife. I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce. ... He's at my house every single day. We have our own lives but we still have our family life."

Paltrow, who is currently dating TV producer Brad Falchuk, even wished Martin a happy birthday last month. "HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We [love] you so much!" she captioned a sweet picture with the singer and their kids.

