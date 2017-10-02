Now a family of three! The Hills alums Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Gunner Stone, on Sunday, October 1, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

Gunner was born at 3:06 p.m. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. He has blond hair and blue eyes. "Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon," the couple's rep exclusively tells Us.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The stars announced exclusively to Us Weekly in April that they were expecting their first bundle of joy together.

“I have never been more excited,” Montag, 31, told Us at the time. “The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything.”

Pratt, 34, added, “Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her. She has planned for and thought about this.”

The pair also revealed to Us exclusively in May that they were expecting a baby boy. “It was in my heart to have a boy,” Montag gushed at the time. “I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.’”

Since announcing their exciting new, Montag has not been shy about sharing her pregnancy on social media. The starlet celebrated her first Mother’s Day in May and shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram.

“So excited to celebrate my first Mother’s Day! #blessed,” she captioned the photo of herself cradling her baby bump. “Thank you to all you beautiful amazing moms for your endless love and dedication! missing my mommy!”

#happymothersday ! So excited to celebrate my first Mother's Day!🤰🏼 #blessed 🙏🏼 Thank you to all you beautiful amazing moms for your endless love and dedication! 💖 missing my mommy! A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on May 14, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

As Hills fans may recall, Montag was estranged from her mother, Darlene Egelhoff, after she criticized the reality star for undergoing 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day in 2010. The pair repaired their damaged relationship during an appearance on The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition in March 2016.

While pregnant, Montag was committed to staying fit and healthy. She showed off her rigorous pregnancy routine on her Snapchat Story on August 22 while rocking pink shorts and a rolled up navy T-shirt as she pulled against resistance bands. She captioned the post, “More is more.”

Courtesy Heidi Montag/Instagram

Prior to their baby’s arrival, the couple enjoyed a babymoon in Hawaii. The pair shared an adorable throwback photo from their trip on Instagram on August 22. In the pic, the twosome looked at peace while relaxing on lounge chairs as they sipped from pineapples.

Montag and Pratt, who started dating in 2006, tied the knot in November 2008.

Missing paradise 🍹 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.