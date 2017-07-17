Ready to return to the catwalk! Irina Shayk took to Instagram on Sunday, July 16, to show off her incredible post-baby body just four months after welcoming her daughter, Lea de Seine, with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

The Russian supermodel, 31, shared a photo of herself wearing white lace Intimissimi lingerie, putting her toned stomach on display for her 8.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app. "Summer with @intimissimiofficial," she captioned the mirror selfie, adding a green heart emoji.



Shayk's post-baby figure comes as no surprise to her followers, though. Less than a month after giving birth, she showed off her abs in a tiny black bikini on Instagram while relaxing on an inflatable float in the pool. "Pre-sunset #currentsituation," she wrote at the time.



Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Victoria's Secret beauty and Cooper, 42, recently enjoyed a tropical getaway to Tahiti with a group of their celeb friends including Anderson Cooper; his partner, Ben Maisani; Allison Williams; her husband, Ricky Van Veen; Andy Cohen; and Diane von Furstenberg.

"Irina is smart and mature," a source previously told Us Weekly of why her two-year romance with the Oscar-nominated actor works. "They have a great connection. Bradley needs a girl who can keep up with him."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!