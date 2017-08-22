Jamie-Lynn Sigler Bares Baby Bump in Bikini Selfie

Looking fabulous! Jamie-Lynn Sigler showed off her growing baby bump in a bikini on Tuesday, August 22.

The Sopranos alum, 36, shared a Snapchat mirror pic of herself cradling her tummy. She donned a black-and-white print bikini top and black bottoms while posing in the bathroom in front of a table of hair tools and makeup. “Poppin’,” she captioned the photo.



Courtesy of Jamie-Lynn Sigler/Instagram

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July that the actress is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Cutter Dykstra. The couple are already parents of 3-year-old son, Beau.



The Loserville actress and the pro baseball player, 28, announced soon after that they’re having a baby boy. Sigler revealed the news by sharing an Instagram video of Beau hitting a ball with a baseball bat, which cracked open to cause an explosion of blue powder.

We are excited to announce, it's a...... video and edit by @donatiennela ! 👼🏼 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Sigler, who is now five months along, exclusively told Us Weekly last month that she hopes to make the transition smooth for Beau once his little brother arrives. "I brought him into an ultrasound with me, which was so cool, but I don’t think he quite grasps there will be another human in our house in a few months,” she told Us. “But I think once he loses his playroom and it becomes a nursery then he’ll get it — that will be a shocker. We’re trying to plan things for him, and we have a present that the baby is going to get him because he’s very attached to me and very possessive of me.”

The Guys With Kids star also opened up about her fear that her battle with multiple sclerosis would affect her ability to get pregnant. “In the back of my mind, I was worried about if my medical problems would interfere with getting pregnant,” Sigler told Us in July. “But within the first month we found out we were!”

She added that she hopes her MS symptoms will quiet down, like they did during her first pregnancy. "MS doesn’t make it any worse, it’s just more weight to carry and balancing that, “ she said. “But I’m very proactive with physical therapy, staying active and taking care of myself, not just for me and my life, but for my children, knowing I’ll be running around even more.”

