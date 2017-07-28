Jamie-Lynn Sigler Revealed Baby’s Gender in Cutest Way Possible

Their gender reveal was quite a hit! Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her husband, Cutter Dykstra, revealed that they’re expecting a baby boy in the most adorable way.

The Sopranos alum, 36, shared a video on Friday, July 28, of her baseball player husband, 28, throwing a pitch to their 3-year-old son, Beau. When the little boy hit the ball with his bat, the ball cracked open and caused an explosion of blue powder to announce that he’ll soon have a little brother.

We are excited to announce, it's a...... video and edit by @donatiennela ! 👼🏼 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

“We are excited to announce, it’s a …… video and edit by @donatiennela,” Sigler captioned the video.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Sigler is pregnant with her second child. The actress, who is four months along, told Us that her gender reveal was “really fun” for the family. “We involved Beau and something he loves to do,” she said. “It went along with my son and who he is and what he loves to do, and he was so excited to be a part of it.”

Sigler told Us that she took five pregnancy tests to confirm she was expecting. “I took one of the Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Tests, went to get my son dressed and came back. When I peeked at it and saw the word ‘pregnant,’ I screamed!” she told Us. “My husband wasn’t with me, so I took five more because I knew he would want the proof.”

The I Do actress, who battles multiple sclerosis, said she was worried her chronic illness would prevent her from getting pregnant. "In the back of my mind, I was worried about if my medical problems would interfere with getting pregnant,” she tells Us. “But within the first month we found out we were!”

Now, Sigler is taking extra precautions with her pregnancy to stay healthy. “In my first pregnancy, the symptoms quieted down a lot which was so nice. I’m still waiting for that to happen with this pregnancy,” she told Us. "MS doesn’t make it any worse, it’s just more weight to carry and balancing that, but I’m very proactive with physical therapy, staying active and taking care of myself, not just for me and my life, but for my children, knowing I’ll be running around even more."

