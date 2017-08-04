Jamie Otis Reveals Daughter's Name: 'It Brought Us Full Circle'

Henley Grace is on the way. Jamie Otis, who is pregnant with a baby girl, revealed the name that she and her husband, Doug Hehner, have chosen for their daughter.

Otis, 31, gushed over their decision in a Facebook Live session on Thursday, August 3, and spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about the story behind it.

"This name has a lot of meaning to us. The very first day of Doug and my marriage we woke up and Doug looked at me smiling, 'You're Jamie Nicole Otis! And I'm ….'" she recalled to Us.

"I guessed, 'Douglas Edward Henley?' Unsure of his last name. We both laughed after he corrected me and said, 'It's Hehner. Douglas Edward Hehner.'"

Otis and Hehner, of course, met on season 1 of Married at First Sight in 2014. At the time of her confusion, the pair were still strangers and married for less than 24 hours.

Us Weekly broke the news in January that Otis was pregnant again after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

"Neither of us knew then that three and a half years later that name would bring us full circle. When we were pregnant with our first baby, Doug and I decided if it was a girl we would name her Henley. Unfortunately, we lost our first born son, Johnathan. But we believe he has been up in heaven watching over his little sister and protecting her. Henley Grace has been bouncing and moving all around inside me," Otis added to Us.

"We don't have the most traditional love story and we certainly didn't meet and fall in love in a 'normal' way, but we believe that love is love and it doesn't matter how you get it or where you find it — just cherish it. You never know, you may end up with your own Henley Grace."

