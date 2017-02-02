That’s the way love goes! Some of Janet Jackson’s famous family members recently visited the singer following the birth of her son, Eissa, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

Jackson’s mom, Katherine Jackson, and siblings Rebbie and Randy Jackson spent some time with the newborn this week in London. “Janet is doing wonderfully,” a source tells Us. “She’s doing great.”

The “All for You” singer, 50, and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child together on January 3. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” her rep told Us at the time.



Three weeks later, the star was photographed for the first time since giving birth. Clad in a large fur coat, she was spotted leaving the London children’s clothing boutique Blue Almonds.

She and the Qatari billionaire businessman, 42, first met in 2010 and secretly tied the knot in 2012. “We were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony,” the couple told ET Online. “Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favorite children’s charities.”

Back in 2011, the singer spoke about the idea of motherhood during an interview with Piers Morgan. “I hope [I’d be a good mother]. Everyone tells me, for the longest [time], they’ve told me, ‘Oh, you’d make a great mother.’ And I’m like, ‘Why?’” she said. “[People would tell me], ‘You’re very nurturing. You’re very mothering and you take care of people all the time.’ And yada, yada, yada. And so, I don’t know.”

