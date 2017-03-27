And baby makes five! Jared Padalecki and his wife, Genevieve Cortese, have welcomed their third child together. The couple named their daughter Odette Elliott.

The Gilmore Girls alum, 34, announced in November that the couple, who reside in Texas, were expanding their family. "Father of two, about to be father of three in March," he revealed during an appearance on Live with Kelly.

Padalecki and Cortese, 36, met when the actress had a recurring role in season 4 of his CW hit Supernatural in 2008. They married in February 2010 and are already parents of sons Thomas, 4, and Shepherd, 2.

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Days before giving birth, Cortese joined Instagram and shared photos of their growing boys. "Ahhhh, can they just stay this age forever? Excited to do this all over again with these two plus baby #3!" she captioned a pic of the siblings flipping through a book on March 4.

She also shared a solo shot of herself reading on a porch. "Truth be told, in less than 2 weeks Baby #3 will be entering the world and there will not be much time for casual reading. Trying to take the quiet time whenever I can lately," she wrote. "How do you take your 'me time?'"

Padalecki, who is currently filming season 12 of Supernatural in Vancouver, opened up about balancing work and family at the CW TCA panel in Beverly Hills in July 2014. "After Supernatural I hope to kind of back off from the business and work more sporadically and be a father and be a basketball coach for my kids, maybe get into producing or something," he told reporters. "I am violently protective of my — I call it my off-time — when I'm not working. I'm straight home and whether they’re in Vancouver or they’re in Seattle or wherever we happen to be, I’m straight to them. The other night I worked from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in Vancouver and got an overnight flight to Houston. It got me home at 8 a.m. and, you know what, I was there with my kids and I took a nap when they napped. I do it whenever I can. Whenever I have the time to do it, I do it. But, simply put, there is no balance yet, but that's OK."

