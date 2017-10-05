And baby makes four! Jenny Mollen has welcomed her second child — a baby boy — with husband Jason Biggs, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.



Lazlo Biggs was born on Monday, October 2, at Lenox Hill Hospital in NYC. He weighed in at 7 pounds, one ounce, and measured 20 inches long.

"Mom, dad and big brother Sid are doing great!" her rep tells Us Weekly in a statement. (The couple are already parents of son Sid, 3.) Mollen and Biggs both shared videos from the delivery room on Thursday, October 5.

The Live Fast Die Hot author announced that the couple were expecting their second child via Instagram in April.

In the playful post, Mollen, 37, and the American Pie actor, 38, sat side-by-side in bed and were attached by a NoseFrida— a device that allows parents to extract mucus out of their newborn's nose.

“This is how I told my son babies are made. #numbertwo #nosefrida @fridababy #teetsreincarnated,” she captioned the hilarious snap.

The couple would go on to reveal their baby’s gender on Instagram later that month.

"To quote Beyoncé, 'I have two penises' (not twins. Just mine and the one inside me.) #Itsaboy @fillyboo," the I Like You Just the Way I Am author captioned the post, which showed off her growing baby bump.

The best-selling author documented her pregnancy through several selfies on Instagram.

Ahead of welcoming their second child, Mollen reflected on Biggs' parenting skills in an interview with Bravo’s Personal Space blog in January.

“I love how supportive he is. He’s the most supportive human being I’ve ever met in my life and he’s also an amazing mom. He’s, like, the most incredible dad, but I think he could compete against the best moms in the world and win,” she said.

Costars in 2008's My Best Friend's Girl, Biggs and Mollen wed in 2008 after several months of dating.

