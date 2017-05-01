Crazy in love! Jay Z was spotted cradling his pregnant wife Beyoncé's baby bump while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz game in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 30.

AKM-GSI

The "Formation" singer, 35, who is expecting twins, showed off her growing belly in an all-black ensemble, which she paired with an embroidered suit jacket. The "Spiritual" rapper, 47, kept it casual in a blue T-shirt, gray jeans, white Nike sneakers and a baseball cap. Both stars wore sunglasses.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Unfortunately, the hometown team didn't win the game. The Jazz beat the Clippers in a 104-91 victory, eliminating the Clippers from the playoffs and advancing the Jazz to the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Beyoncé's due date is quickly approaching, but she didn't show any signs of slowing down over the weekend. On Friday, she headed to Jessica Alba's Prince vs. Michael Jackson-themed birthday party in West Hollywood. The next night, Beyoncé, Jay Z and their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, attended Bey's mom Tina Knowles Lawson's inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, where the "Sorry" singer stunned in a formfitting red gown and an intricate flower crown.

The 22-time Grammy winner announced her second pregnancy in February with a stunning photo of herself holding her baby bump. "We would like to share our love and happiness," she captioned the Instagram shot. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."



