Following in daddy’s footsteps? Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis took to Instagram on Monday, March 20, to introduce his “new intern” — none other than his adorable 5-month-old daughter, Monroe!

Lewis, 46, posted a snap of himself and his baby getting some work done at his desk. “New intern,” the Bravolebrity jokingly captioned the pic.

As previously reported, the first-time father welcomed Monroe with partner Gage Edward via surrogate on October 25. Since then, Lewis has regularly shared sweet family moments via social media.



Sunday morning power walk. #babyweight A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:52pm PST

On January 29, the famous house-flipper uploaded a pic of himself carrying his little girl in a BabyBjorn while going for a stroll. “Sunday morning power walk,” he wrote alongside the ‘gram. “#babyweight”

And on Christmas Day, Lewis posted a photo of himself holding Monroe in his arms as he played on a PacMan machine. “Daddy daughter bonding,” he captioned the shot. “#bedhead #doublechin #dadbod”

Daddy daughter bonding. #bedhead #doublechin #dadbod A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:14pm PST

As previously reported, the reality TV personality and Edward — who have been together for more than seven years — announced in May 2016 that he they were expecting a child via a surrogate after multiple attempts at adoption fell through.

Back in August, Lewis’ business partner and Flipping Out costar Jenni Pulos predicted how parenthood might affect the sometimes domineering designer. “I think it’s going to change his life, obviously Gage’s too, but I think [Jeff] losing the control and having to just really let go and surrender will be incredible,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I’m really excited.”

