Whoops! The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan accidentally revealed the gender of his and Hilarie Burton's baby-to-be during a Supernatural convention in New Jersey on Sunday, September 24.



The 51-year-old actor shared a photo that a fan took of his shocked face on stage.

"Whoever took this picture?? Caught a moment... thank you. We shall cherish," he captioned via Instagram. "I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans... and, as usual... she was a rockstar. After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless."

"Thank you New Jersey, and the incredible @cw_supernatural family! Love ya all, and had a blast seeing you," he continued. "And most of all... all the love in the world to my boys... @jensenackles and @jaredpadalecki it's always too little time together... but it's always special. I miss ya both. Xojd."

Kazoontight!! Pumpkin patchin it up after hay maze... hay fever hitting NOW. A post shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorgan) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed last week that Morgan and the One Tree Hill alum, 35, are expecting their second child. Burton debuted her growing baby bump as they attended the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in L.A. on September 17.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The pair, who co-own the candy show Samuel’s Sweet Shop in Rhineback, New York, began dating in 2009. They are already parents of son Augustus, 7.

