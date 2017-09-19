Cheeky balcony series A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Instagram followers are accustomed to seeing sexy pictures. “I’m very comfortable in my own skin . . . you lose all modesty as a dancer,” NBC’s World of Dance judge told Allure in 2014. “I also think it’s just the way I came out. I’ve always been free-spirited, and it was hard to keep clothes on me as a kid.”

But some of Dewan Tatum’s more conservative fans think the 36-year-old took it a little too far on Monday, September 18, when she shared a photo of herself clad in a sheer black bodysuit featuring a see-through mesh bodice. On full display: her booty. The mom of 4-year-old Everly (with husband Channing Tatum) captioned the steamy image, “Cheeky balcony series.”

The post received 1,232 comments. Among them:

“You have a kid . . . Shame on you” Another wrote: “She’s a mother and married. Smh, disappointed at Jenna.”

“Of course she is hot but poor Everly. What signals is she sending to her young daughter? Mummy's bum is all over the net haha. Lead by example,”

“Beautiful, but you are a mother. Be a role model for your daughter.”

To all the strong women out there. May we be them, may we know them, may we raise them♥️ Rise above judgment and step into love. A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

Though Dewan Tatum didn’t directly respond to any of her critics, she posted a telling quote later that day. It reads: “You can tell who the strong women are. They are the ones you see building up one another instead of letting each other down.”

