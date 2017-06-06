Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are all ready for baby No. 2. The couple announced via their website on Tuesday, June 6, what they plan on naming their son-to-be.

“We are so excited to announce the name of Baby Dillard #2! Samuel Scott Dillard,” they shared. “We can't wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!”

As previously reported, TLC confirmed to Us in December that Duggar, 26, and Dillard, 28, are expecting their second child. In a statement to People, the couple gushed that they’re due in July and are excited to bring a sibling into the world for their firstborn son Israel, 2.

The pair recently moved back to America after living in Central America, where they had moved to do long-term missionary work.

“Both of us want as many kids as God will give us,” Duggar told ABC after tying the knot in 2014. “My parents have kept popping them out so we’ll see how [our] fertility is! We’ll just see what God brings along and it’s exciting.”

