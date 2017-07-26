Jill Duggar Shares Pic of Newborn Son: ‘Meet Samuel Scott Dillard’

There he is! Jill Duggar shared a new photo of her newborn son, Samuel, on Instagram on Tuesday, July 25.

“Meet #SamuelScottDillard This little handsome fella is getting bigger every day! We are so in love with him! ❤,” the TLC star captioned a shot of Samuel looking comfy in teeny sweatpants and a blue onesie.

Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, shared a first glimpse at Samuel on July 13 just one week after he was born, with a hospital pic.

“We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard,” the family shared on their website at the time. “The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22” long. After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!”



Duggar, 26, and Dillard, 28, are already parents to Israel, 2. They announced they were expecting a baby boy in January.

“Israel didn't really understand what was happening but he's just excited because other people are excited, so he's just excited about his new little baby brother," Dillard said at the time.

"We're really excited about having another son," the Counting On star added. "I know that Israel and this little one will be best friends. … Thank y'all for your well wishes. We're so excited about this new blessing from God."

Duggar and Dillard tied the knot in June 2014.

