He’s the cutest. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry — who welcomed her third child, a son, with ex Chris Lopez on August 5 — couldn’t help but gush over her still unnamed baby boy in a sweet Instagram post she shared on Saturday, August 26.

In the adorable close-up pic, Lowry lovingly cradles her sleeping newborn in her arms. She captioned the photo “He's so perfect 💕”

On August 20, the MTV personality— who is also a mother of sons Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin — shared her first family photo since giving birth to her third child.

“Our first family pictures! 👣🔮🖤” the proud mom captioned a picture of her children cuddled up in her bed as a professional photographer and film crew documented the moment.

Lowry, whose third pregnancy was considered high-risk, opened up to RadarOnline shortly after giving birth to share her excitement about welcoming a healthy child.

“There were fears throughout the pregnancy and that’s why I was hesitant to announce it in the first place,” she told the publication on August 15. “Even at 17 weeks when I announced it live, I was like, ‘Could I even miscarry now?’ and I just didn’t know what that looked like. … There were always fears in the back of my mind, but my doctor felt pretty confident about this one.”

As for the newborn’s father, Lopez spoke out about his son in a August 16 tweet, saying: “My lil man put a smile on my face every time I look at him lol.”

And while Lowry is estranged from Lopez, she told Radar that he was present for the birth. “I was always hoping he would come, but just based on how our relationship has been there was always a question whether he would have his phone on him or would he be at work,” Lowry said at the time. “I’m so glad that he came.”

She added. “Every child deserves their dad. I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 P.M. ET.

